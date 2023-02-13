Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville man was arrested in Washington, D.C., following an investigation into a threat against administrators at a Jones County school.

Jonathon Barnett, 43, allegedly sent an electronic message that contained wording that the South Jones High School administration felt was threating to staff on January 24.

Jonathon Barnett (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) deputies spoke with the man’s family and confirmed that he was traveling to the Washington, D.C., area at the time.

JCSD investigators got into contact with the United States Secret Service due to concerning comments Barnett allegedly about his reason for going to Washington, D.C.

While in the northeast, he also allegedly sent texts and left voicemails threatening Mississippi Child Protective Services workers and Jones County Youth Court Judge Wayne Thompson.

The United States Secret Service took Barnett into federal custody on February 9. He was extradited back to Jones County where he was charged with making terroristic threats and retaliation on a public servant.

He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. He is scheduled to make his first appearance on February 15.