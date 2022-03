JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested an Ellisville man on a felony charge on Wednesday, March 30.

Investigators served an arrest warrant for Mark Ferry, 50. He was wanted for felony malicious mischief for an incident that happened on March 25 near Tillery Place and Joan Drive in the Highlands subdivision.

Deputies said Ferry was arrested at his place of employment without incident. He is awaiting his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.