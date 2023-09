ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested an Ellisville mother after they said her infant daughter tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine following birth.

Casheka Arrington (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Casheka Arrington, 32, has been charged with child abuse.

Deputies said they received a report from Child Protective Services (CPS) regarding the child testing positive for the drugs.

Arrington is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.