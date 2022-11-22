JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on Rocky Lane Drive in Ellisville Tuesday morning. The fire happened just before 2:00 a.m.

Ben Graham told investigators he was inside of the home and had been awake. As he laid back down to go back to sleep, the dog barked and alerted him to something.

Graham said he found a smell of electrical burning and then found flames near a power strip in the family’s enclosed back porch. He woke his wife and children before helping them escape the home. He then took quick action and used his fire extinguisher to fight the fire.

When the fire extinguisher was spent, he got the water hose and continued to fight the fire until firefighters arrived.

Investigators said the fire damaged the enclosed porch.

Courtesy: Jones County Volunteer Fire Council

After this incident, the Jones County Volunteer Fire Council wants to remind citizens to make sure they have a properly serviced fire extinguisher readily available at their homes.