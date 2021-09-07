Ellisville teen injured in shooting at apartment complex

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies and Ellisville police are investigating after an 18-year-old was injured in a shooting. The shooting happened at Elmwood Apartments on Mize Street Monday evening.

According to investigators, the teen was shot three times by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities believe the suspect fled in a vehicle. There’s no further information about the suspect or a vehicle description at this time.

“We are assisting the Ellisville Police Department with their investigation into this shooting. As a suspect is developed, we will provide whatever resources are needed to assist in affecting the arrest of the suspect,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Ellisville police at 601-477-9252, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).