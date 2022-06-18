ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Ellisville will be redistricting after the 2020 Census showed its population grew by about 200 people.

The Laurel Leader Call reported the issue was brought to the Ellisville Board of Aldermen by Richard Donovan during a recent board meeting.

The newspaper reported the populations of Wards 1 and 2 grew, Ward 3 decreased and Ward 4 stayed about the same. Donovan said redistricting would rebalance the wards and maintain equal racial distribution.

According to the newspaper, the next step in the process is for Slaughter & Associates to draw up a proposal for the board. The board will then hold work sessions with them.