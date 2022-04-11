COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced an emergency bridge closure for State Route 37 in Covington County.

Officials said State Route 37 over the Oakohay Creek, from State Route 532 to Blackwell Road near Hot Coffee, will be closed until repairs to the bridge are complete.

According to MDOT, a contract was awarded to Joe McGee Construction Company, Inc., of Lake. Crews will work to repair a slope failure under the south bridge abutment.

Officials said work is expected to be complete in early May 2022. Drivers will need to take an alternate route.