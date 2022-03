HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An Employability Career Fair will be held at the Thad Cochran Center at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) on Wednesday, April 20.

The event will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The job and career fair will be for local college students with disabilities. More than 30 employers are expected to be at the event to talk about careers, summer jobs and internships.

The event is free, but attendees are asked to register beforehand.