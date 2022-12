HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An employee of the U.S. 49 Walmart store in Hattiesburg is accused of stealing over $5,000 from the store.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said David Trigg Jr., 59, of Petal, was working security when he was arrested. He was allegedly caught stealing over $5,500 in cash from the store over a two-month period.

He was charged with grand larceny and booked into the Forrest County Jail.