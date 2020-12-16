Employee dies after being injured at Hattiesburg poultry plant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – According to the Hattiesburg American, an employee at the Mar-Jac Poultry Plant in Hattiesburg has died from injuries he sustained at the plant on Tuesday, December 15.

Officials at the plant told the newspaper that the employee was “seriously injured in the battery charging room” of the plant. The employee was taken to the hospital, and he passed away on Wednesday, December 16.

The identity of the employee has yet to be released.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

