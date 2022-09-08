HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hub City employees are being warned of a scam targeting local businesses.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the scam has already targeted employees of businesses in the 1800 block of Hardy Street and the 3700 block of West 4th Street. They said the scammer calls claiming to be the business owner or manager. The employees are asked to take money from the safe or register and put it into a Bitcoin machine. One of the employees was provided a QR code to scan on the machine.

They said the scammer has called from the phone numbers (407)-594-0640 and (525)-635-4651.

HPD officials encourage employees to contact their manager or supervisor if they feel they’re being targeted by a scam. They warn employees to not transfer funds of any kind to unknown people without proper consent.