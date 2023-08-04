GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Cortlen Landyn Moody, of Leakesville.

Moody is described as five feet eight inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

According to MBI, Moody was last seen Friday, August 4 between 5:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Williams Drive in Leakesville. Investigators said he was walking in an unknown direction, wearing a black and blue shirt with matching shorts.

Cortlen Landyn Moody (Courtesy: MBI)

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Greene County Sherriff’s office at 601-394-2341.