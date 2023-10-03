WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Lea Nykole Hunt, of Walthall County.

Hunt is described as five foot nine inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

According to MBI, Hunt was last seen Monday, October 2 around 2:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Sawmill Road. She was wearing a full-body skeleton onesie suit.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office at 601-303-3208.