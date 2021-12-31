Endangered, Missing Child Alert canceled for two-year-old from Bassfield

UPDATE:

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Tylan Kentrell Herring has been canceled. He has been located and is safe.

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for two-year-old Tylan Kentrell Herring, of Bassfield.

He is described as two feet tall, weighing 21 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Herring was last seen Thursday, December 30, 2021, at about 8:55 p.m. near Barnes Avenue in Jefferson Davis County. He was wearing a yellow shirt with black stripes, gray pants with orange tigers on the knees, and red/gray shoes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Herring, contact the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-8878 or 601-792-5169.