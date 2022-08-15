JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for nine-year-old Josh Braiden Smith, of Bay Springs.

MBI officials said Josh is four feet and three inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities believe he may be accompanied by his mother. They may be traveling in a gray 2005 Nissan Armada with Mississippi tag #JAB6759. The vehicle was last seen driving in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about Josh, his mother or the Armada can contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-764-2588.