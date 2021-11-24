Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for children allegedly kidnapped by mother

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Kiliyah Amoyotte, Kiveayah Jackson, Kiah Bristel, and Edwin Bristel Jr. of Laurel.

Kiliyah Amoyotte is described as a 16-year-old black female, four feet five inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Kiveayah Jackson is described as a 14-year-old black female, four feet tall, weighing 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Kiah Bristel is described as an 8-year-old black female, three feet five inches tall, weighing 45 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Edwin Bristel Jr. is described as a 6-year-old black male, three feet tall, weighing 30 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Kiliyah Amoyotte, Kiveayah Jackson, Kiah Bristel, and Edwin Bristel Jr. may be accompanied by their mother, Kishawna Jackson. Kishawna Jackson is described as a 34-year-old black female, four feet eleven inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

The vehicle being used is a small silver car.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kiliyah Amoyotte, Kiveayah Jackson, Kiah Bristel, Edwin Bristel Jr., or Kishawna Jackson, or the vehicle, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147.