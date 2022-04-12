JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 16-year-old girl.

Authorities said Ilori Funches was reported missing by her grandmother and has been missing since April 10, 2022. Funches was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and tennis shoes. She also had a black backpack.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Funches, they can contact the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 792-4031 or (601) 325-1321.