WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WHLT) – Dixie Electric Power Association will host its annual Energy Fairs, encouraging individuals to save energy. The fairs are free to the public and will be held at local stores from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Energy Fairs will provide numerous ways for families to learn about energy efficiency and conservation, and hopefully, save on their electricity bill.
The dates are as follows:
- Thursday, May 26 at Gatlin’s Building Supply in Waynesboro
- Thursday, June 2 at the Lowe’s in Petal
- Friday, June 3 at the Lowe’s in Laurel