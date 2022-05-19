WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WHLT) – Dixie Electric Power Association will host its annual Energy Fairs, encouraging individuals to save energy. The fairs are free to the public and will be held at local stores from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Energy Fairs will provide numerous ways for families to learn about energy efficiency and conservation, and hopefully, save on their electricity bill.

The dates are as follows: