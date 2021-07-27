Entries needed for 2021 National Juried Painting Exhibition at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Museum of Art in The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) School of Performing and Visual Arts announced a call for entries for its 2021 National Juried Painting Exhibition.

They said artists from across the country are invited to submit entries of original works created within the past five years. Works in any painting medium, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, gouache, etc. and all forms of representational and non-representational painting are eligible.

The 2021 National Juried Painting Exhibition will include a gallery exhibition, an awards ceremony, and juror’s lecture.

“The 2019 National Juried Painting exhibition, juried by Philadelphia painter Bill Scott, was one of our blockbuster events as it featured a stunning array of paintings by 46 artists selected from entries from across the country,” said Mark Rigsby, Museum Director and associate professor of Art and Design. “This year, as we celebrate the vitality and breadth of practice within contemporary painting across the country, we are thrilled to welcome renowned juror and visiting artist Susan Palmisano.”

The deadline for the call for entry is August 1, 2021. For more information regarding eligibility and specifications visit usm.edu/spva.