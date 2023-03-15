HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host a public meeting to address the status of the Hercules site in Hattiesburg.

According to Pine Belt News, the Hercules site was placed on the Superfund National Priorities List by the EPA in order to allow the agency to address environmental and health risks.

The meeting will be held at the C.E. Roy Community Center in downtown Hattiesburg on Thursday, March 16. The presentation will start at 6:00 p.m.

An open house with EPA officials and partnering agency staff will follow to discuss listing of the site, health concerns and community involvement opportunities.