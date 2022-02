HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Equinox Coffee opened a second store on the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) campus.

The Hattiesburg American reported the new location opened on January 25 in the Wesley Foundation Building. The store will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

The coffee shop sells coffee from local roastery Grin Coffee Co. along with espresso, tea, hot chocolate, specialty drinks and Equinox merchandise.