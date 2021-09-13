Eureka School celebrates 100th anniversary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Historic Eureka School celebrated its 100th anniversary on Monday with Tea Cakes and Conversations featuring a panel of six Eureka school students.

The school first opened Monday, September 12, 1921, with W.H. Jones as its Principal. Eureka School opened its doors to its first students who were African American students in grades 1 – 12. Serving students from 1921 to 1987, Eureka School educated thousands of African Americans from Hattiesburg and is known as the first segregated high school.

The panelist discussed topics from how scheduling worked to food at school to transportation and discipline and the roles teachers played in the child lives. The event was moderated by Hattiesburg Public School District Superintendent Robert Williams. Local high school students were invited to the event to have the opportunity to chat with Eureka alumni about their experiences at the school.

As part of the Centennial Celebration, the Eureka School will host several other events taking place in September, including A Cast of Blues exhibit, which will be on display until October 9th.