EV Mississippi, Hub City Humane Society parter for adoption event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – EV Mississippi, which is a non-profit organization that advocates for the support of hybrid and electric vehicles, has partnered with PetSmart and the Hub City Humane Society for the Fall Drive Electric and National Adopt-A-Pet Event.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 18 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Hattiesburg PetSmart on Highway 98. During the event, representatives from Mississippi Power, Nissan and Tesla will discuss initiatives to promote electric vehicle growth and infrastructure.

Pets will be available for adoption on-site at the event. Raffle tickets will be available for a variety of giveaways, and all donations and proceeds will benefit Hub City Humane Society.