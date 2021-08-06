Evacuations underway after 2nd military ordnance round found at Jones County recycling facility

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Friday, Jones County deputies responded to the recycling facility where a man died in an explosion earlier in the week.

Investigators said a second military ordnance round was discovered at Jarrell Recycling on Job R. Lane near Moselle. They are working to evacuation the area along Job R. Lane.

Jones County investigators, along with federal and state agents, believe Wednesday’s blast was caused by a round of military ordnance from an unknown source. They said it’s not known how or when the ordnance made its way to the recycling yard.

The man who died in the explosion has been identified as James Keyes, 35, of Laurel. His cause of death was major lower extremity body trauma, said Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth.