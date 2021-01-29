eWIC Card Pilot to begin Monday in Lauderdale, Forrest Counties

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi State Department of Health Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (MSDH WIC) Program will start the eWIC card next week in Lauderdale and Forrest counties.

Starting Monday, February 1, participants in those counties will start receiving eWIC cards at their scheduled appointments.

The Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) said if a participant’s WIC food pick-up time comes before their next appointment, they should use their voucher to pick up at the food center as usual. All food centers will remain open until everyone in each county has an eWIC card.

“WIC participants will go from using paper vouchers for approved items to be picked up at a WIC food center to using an eWIC card to redeem benefits at approved grocery stores and pharmacies of their choice,” said Diane Hargrove, Director of the MSDH WIC program. “They’ll have access to a broader variety of WIC-approved food products at more sites during extended store hours versus the Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. warehouse hours.”

The date of the second pilot, which will be in Lee County, will be announced soon. The rest of the counties are tentatively scheduled to rollout from April 12 to June 11, 2021.

To keep up with the eWIC card updates, visit here.