JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A former Jones County employee pled guilty to embezzlement, felony DUI and conspiracy involving county equipment and workers.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Roland Graham, 61, was employed by Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys as a road foreman. In February 2020, Graham and contractor Larry Barnes were arrested and accused of using county equipment and employees to demolish a house and clean up the property it was on during working hours.

The newspaper reported Graham has prior convictions for burglary, simple robbery and felony DUI. Assistant District Attorney Katie Sumrall said he was facing up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the recent charges. However, she said he provided information that led to the conviction of Barnes and has already paid back $1,000 of the money he owes.

Graham was sentenced to 30 months for the DUI and two years for the other two charges. He will also have to spend five years on post-release supervision with MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay a total of $8,946.17.