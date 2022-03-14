JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jefferson Davis County School District (JDCSD) will host an Expo Fair on Thursday, March 24.

All four JDCSD schools will be represented. Neighbors can attend the fair to meet staff, explore academics, learn about specialized programs, get resources, find potential job opportunities, utilize early registration and more.

The fair will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Jefferson Davis County High School at 891 Bass-Burkett Road in Bassfield. Learn more here.