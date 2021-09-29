Extra Table, Cathead Distillery partner to fight hunger in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Extra Table has teamed up with Cathead Distillery, and their local Mississippi beverage distributors to feed food insecure neighbors throughout the state.

Local beverage distributors making a difference in the lives of hungry neighbors include Stokes Distributing; F.E.B. Distributing; Clark Beverage Group, Inc.; Capital City Beverages and Magnolia Beverage Company.

Proceeds from each case of Cathead Sparkling sold in the state of Mississippi during the month of September will go directly towards purchasing food that hungry Mississippians need.

“Getting the best food to the most people is what we do at Extra Table,” said Martha Allen, Extra Table’s executive director. “Our ultimate mission is to provide our food pantry partners with the new, most nutritious food that they desperately need in order to keep their community fed and healthy. Our newest Everyone Eats program is just one of the innovative solutions that is delivering on solving our hunger problem in Mississippi, and we are extremely grateful for opportunities to partner with local businesses like Cathead and their distributors in our efforts to feed everyone in our state.”

Cathead Distillery and Mississippi Cathead Distributors have also pledged to feed the state of Mississippi by covering the cost of food to Extra Table’s state-wide partners for the full month of October. With their $60,000 donation, Extra Table will be able to purchase food at below wholesale prices and provide over 360,000 Mississippians.