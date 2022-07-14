HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Extra Table has teamed up with Cooperative Energy this month to help get more food to their communities and those hungry in Mississippi.

Each month, Extra Table purchases nutritious, shelf stable food for nearly 60 food pantry partners throughout the state. In 2021, Extra Table launched the Everyone Eats program, allowing individual and business partners to work with the feeding organization to provide food for the entire state of Mississippi for one month.

Cooperative Energy and its 11 member-owned cooperatives have pledged to feed the state of Mississippi by covering the cost of food to Extra Table’s state-wide partners for the month of July.

“There are 670,000 Mississippians experiencing hunger, so it makes all the sense in the world for us to partner with Extra Table and feed those most hungry in our state. This effort upholds one of our seven cooperative principles – concern for community,” said Jeff C. Bowman, President and CEO of Cooperative Energy.

To learn more, visit www.ExtraTable.org or call 601-264-0672.