HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Get ready to embark on a fun and enchanting journey at Hattiesburg’s Saenger Theater!

Fairytales On Ice will present “Peter Pan & Wendy’s Adventures” in March 2024.

The tour will feature professional ice skating with elements of magic, cirque and a modern soundtrack.

The show aims to transport attendees to Neverland, where they will witness the daring escapades of Peter Pan, Wendy, and their companions as they encounter fierce pirates, enchanting mermaids, and other iconic fairytale characters.

Fairytales On Ice takes to the Saenger Theater stage in Hattiesburg on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Tickets range from $25 – $55 plus fees, and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.