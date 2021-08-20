Fall 2021 University Forum Series to begin September 14

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will be hosting a series of discussions in its Fall 2021 University Forum where speakers will be offering answers on how to address climate change.

“This fall’s Forum programming explores American’s struggles—past and present and future—to overcome the nation’s most bitter challenges,” said Dr. Andrew Haley, director of University Forum and professor of history. “Our guest speakers illuminate those challenges for our audiences, whether they are about race, sexual discrimination or our climate crisis, and give us hope for a better way forward.”

Jodi Kantor, a best-selling author and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter at the New York Times, will kick off the series Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. with an online presentation.

The remaining fall 2021 University Forum schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 12 – Dr. William Sturkey, a former visiting professor in the USM History program faculty who is now an associate professor at the University of North Carolina, will present for University Forum Oct 12 at 6:30 p.m. in Bennett Auditorium. Dr. Sturkey is author of Hattiesburg: An American City in Black and White,a sweeping biracial history of Hattiesburg during the Jim Crow era. In 2020 it won the Zócalo Public Square Book Prize.

Tuesday, Nov. 2 – David Wallace-Wells is a is a science journalist and a New York Times bestselling-author whose writing focuses on climate change, the impact it will have on our lives, and what we can do to mitigate the crisis. His book, The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming, was named one of the best books of 2019 by The New York Times, GQ, the New Yorker, and Time magazine. He will present for University Forum Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in Bennett Auditorium.

With the exception of Kantor’s presentation, all fall 2021 forum events will be live and in-person at Bennett Auditorium on the Hattiesburg campus. Attendance may be limited as required by USM’s COVID-19 protocols.