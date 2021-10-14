Fall events return to Saenger Theater

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In historic downtown Hattiesburg, the Saenger Theater is preparing to host several in-person events this fall. One of those events includes a Halloween and movie showing and block party. The Halloween block party begins at 6:00 p.m., followed by the showing of the classic movie Hocus Pocus at 7:00 p.m.

The sales coordinator with Saenger Theater, Zach Newsom, said it’s an exciting time to enjoy all that downtown Hattiesburg has to offer this fall season.

“Everything we do is helpful to the city. It encourages people from outside the city to come in and spend money, and just any event we have is to encourage people to come into Hattiesburg and just make Hattiesburg a more hospitable place and things to do around Hattiesburg,” he said.



The theater is also hosting its second annual pet parade on Saturday after being canceled last year.