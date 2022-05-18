FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Fallen officers were honored in Forrest and Lamar counties on Wednesday, May 18.

Officers across the Pine Belt attended the memorial to honor the 11 officers who died in the line of duty. The mothers of Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate attended the event. Their sons died in the line of duty in 2015.

“I remember so much about him just playing in the house and just making noise with the police sirens and that’s always been his dream to be a police officer,” said Youlander Johnson, the mother of Tate.

“It’s hard, but it’s also very touching to hear everybody’s concern,” said Mary Ellen Deen, the mother of Benjamin Deen.