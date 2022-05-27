HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Friday, May 27, Camp Shelby held a remembrance ceremony for lost soldiers at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

“It was nice, especially for my mother. It was nice for the family, but knowing that my mother was the one that actually lost her brother and that he is being recognized for his service, that was very nice. We appreciate that,” said Kelly Wedgeworth, niece of Marine Henry Lee Keen.

The National Moment of Remembrance Act encourages every citizen to pause on Memorial Day at exactly 3:00 p.m. local time to remember the brave men and women who died in service to the United States.