Families in Forrest, Lamar counties mistakenly receive P-EBT cards for students

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Some families in Forrest and Lamar counties who have received P-EBT cards in the mail from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service cannot use their cards. According to Pine Belt News, the families cannot use the cards because they do not meet certain requirements.

Petal School District Superintendent Matt Dillon said although any child who qualified for free or reduced lunch through the National School Lunch Program is eligible to receive the card, the benefits were mistakenly mailed out to many families who do not meet those requirements.

“They quickly found the error, and from there they froze those accounts,” Dillon said. “Ultimately, if (parents) did not fill out any of the free and reduced lunch forms like normal, and they’re not accustomed to getting these, they just need to disregard that. It was done with an error through their reporting system, and (several) students that got it were not eligible to get it. So there’s no money on the accounts, or the accounts have been frozen.”

Questions regarding the P-EBT cards can be addressed by calling the MS P-EBT Call Center at (833) 316-2423 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.