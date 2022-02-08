HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo received funds from the Kirkpatrick family to purchase four new Mandarin ducks.

William E. “Bud” Kirkpatrick was a member of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. His work included the development and operation of the Hattiesburg Zoo. He had a fondness for the zoo’s two Mandarin ducks.

Kirkpatrick’s family donated funds to the zoo to purchase four additional Mandarin ducks. They have already been paired and have joined the free-ranging waterfowl in the lake in the middle of the zoo.

“Mandarin ducks are beautiful with very specific coloring that makes them quite unique. They are a beautiful addition to our pond and island that’s located across from the Tapir and Alpaca exhibit,” said Conservation, Education and Wildlife Director Jeremy Cumpton.