ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville family managed to escape a house fire on Tuesday, December 27.

The fire happened at a home on East Pine Street just before 9:00 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said the fire was in the attic of the home. The homeowner said his family was inside at the time of the incident, but they were able to escape without injury.

Courtesy: South Jones and Union VFDs

Investigators believe a heat lamp started the fire.