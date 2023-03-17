HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A 16-year-old who had been fatally shot was found by his family the next day in Lamar County.

Pine Belt News reported dispatch received a call about gunshots near the south end of Bramblett Drive on Tuesday, March 14. The caller said it sounded like the shots came from a set of nearby trailers.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel told the newspaper that deputies searched the area and didn’t find anything.

The next morning, a woman called the sheriff’s office to report that her nephew had snuck out of the house and hadn’t returned.

Rigel said deputies were sent to the area again to search for the woman’s nephew. According to the newspaper, the victim’s family found him shortly after in bushes and tall grass off Bramblett Drive.

Rigel said the teen had suffered at least one gunshot wound. His body was sent to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory in Gulfport for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-794-1005 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-7867.