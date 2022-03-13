HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Family and friends said their final goodbyes to a six-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Hattiesburg.

Ja’Kyrie Silas was at home on Willis Street when bullets came flying through his home. Family and friends have called him their hero.

Ja’Kyrie was one of three people shot inside the home in February. He was known as “Spiderman” because he mirrored the same enthusiastic behavior as the Marvel icon. Now, as his friends and family lay him to rest, they said they recognize him as an Angel.

“He was everything to me. He wasn’t to anybody else what he was to me. He deserves for us to be around here for a celebration, not to be crying about somebody who took this angel,” said Ja’Kyrie’s aunt Latonia Amos.

Antioch Baptist Church was filled with community members who came to support the family. Councilmembers also attended.

“I’m just out here in support of the family. This is a tragic situation. We want to ensure the family that the city is behind him. We got out hands wrapped around them. We got our arms wrapped around them. We just want to support the family,” said Ward 5 Councilman Nick Brown.

Willis Avenue falls under Ward 2, an area that many said is no stranger to crime. Some are calling for a serious program to tackle crime in Hattiesburg.

“The loss of this innocent child is on our hands as a city. What have we done? We’ve resorted to the very same policing tactics an rhetoric about needing more police, cameras and more. Until we institute a serious program to deal with getting rid of the root of crime, nothing will change. After each shooting, we need to make a big show of force and make noise,” said Ward 2 Councilman Deborah Delgado.

The family said that although Ja’Kyrie is gone, he’s left footprints in their hearts, and they will forever be inspired.

Hattiesburg police are still looking for the suspects. Anyone with information can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900.