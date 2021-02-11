Family owned restaurant impacted by flooding in Marion County

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Tina’s Family Restaurant has been in business in Columbia for 11 years. On Thursday, owner Felix Zelaya spent all day cleaning up a mess left behind from a morning of heavy rain.

Approximately three inches of rain fell in Columbia. The entire restaurant flooded inside with water, sewerage in the kitchen, dining area and the bathrooms.

“We have to do something before we open I don’t know how long it’s going to be closed,” said Zelaya.

He said this isn’t the first time it has flooded, and he hopes it doesn’t happen again.

“We have some problem with the sewer lines this happen before. I wish the city will do something about the sewer lines,” said Zelaya.

The owner said all of the damage has to be evaluated before they can reopen.