JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A father has been accused of shooting his son in Jones County on Friday, January 19.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Currie Road in the Currie community.

At the scene, deputies found a man lying in the front yard of the home with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was treated at the scene by medics and then taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment. Responders said it appeared his injury was serious.

JCSD officials said the man’s father was identified as the shooter. He was arrested without incident.