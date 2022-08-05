HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A 32-year-old father faces serious charges after the death of his five-month-old daughter in Forrest County.

Steven Busha has been charged with three counts of child neglect. On Friday, he was given a $200,000 bond.

The mother of his child, 23-year-old Brittney Brady, received a $662,000 bond. Investigators said the high bond is designed to deter crime.

“I think the sheriff would be happy with that because we’re just trying to make sure that people in this situation understand that this is just not tolerated in this county or anywhere in the state of Mississippi for that matter,” said Sherri Marengo, public information officer for the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the two admitted that they had been on a drug binge for three days.

According to investigators, paramedics responded to a home in the Glendale community on Sunday, July 31 after receiving a call about an unresponsive infant.

The female child was taken to Forrest General in Hattiesburg and later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. The girl died on Tuesday, August 2.

If Busha posts his bond, he would have to pay $20,000, have no contact with the two other surviving children and have no contact with Brady. He would also have to wear a GPS monitor.

Brady was charged with first degree murder and two counts of felony child neglect in the case.

Busha and Brady will have their preliminary hearings on September 2 in Forrest County.