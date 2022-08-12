JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A father and son pled guilty to obstruction in connection to a murder case in Jones County.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Jadarius Keyes, 19, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the shooting death of Jordan Heinhuis, 33, at South Park Village in Jones County in October 2020.

Keyes’ father, 47-year-old Clifton Keyes, and his brother, 23-year-old Javeryion Dixon, were initially charged with accessory to murder for allegedly helping to hide the murder weapon. Assistant District Attorney Katie Sumrall said Facebook inbox messages implicated them.

Javeryion was arrested after he commented with a laughing emoji on a Facebook post by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. The post was about him being wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court in relation to the accessory after the fact murder charge.

Later, Clifton and Javeryion helped Laurel police find the .38-caliber handgun that was used in the shooting. The prosecutor said they pled guilty to the misdemeanor obstruction charge after cooperating with investigators.

Clifton Keyes, (Courtesy: Jones County Adult Detention Facility).

Javeryion Dixon, (Courtesy: Jones County Adult Detention Facility).

According to the newspaper, they received six-month suspended sentences and $500 fines. The case was handled in Jones County Circuit Court.