FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – More information is being released about a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Forrest County.

Authorities said deputies tried to serve a mental health call on a person. Shortly after deputies arrived at a residence, authorities said an altercation between a deputy and a mental health patient turned deadly.

They said a man approached one of the deputies and an altercation took place. The deputy received an injury to the head from an unknown object. The man received a gunshot wound to the torso. The deputy was transported from the scene by ambulance and the unnamed male died on the scene.

“First, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this tragic event. Secondly, we understand the public’s request and need for more information in this case. A hallmark of this adminisration is to be as transparent as possible. We do not, however, want to put out any information that may be contradictory or that may complicate fact-finding on the part of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI). To that end, we’re asking for the public’s continued patience in this process,” read a statement released by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating.