FedEx distribution center coming to Hattiesburg-Laurel Airport

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A new FedEx distribution center is set to become housed at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.

The Hattiesburg American reported construction is expected to cost around $12 million. Operations are expected to begin later in 2022.

David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, said they anticipate seeing around 200 new jobs at the FedEx Ground site.

FedEx will join other businesses at the center, including Ashley’s Furniture, NoTrax, Flowers Bakery Distribution Center and Clearview Recovery Center.