HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be in Hattiesburg this week to offer free expert advice on home repair and rebuilding after natural disasters.

FEMA’s mitigation team will be at the Home Depot on O’Ferrell Street from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Friday, September 15.

The team will offer information on cleaning mold, DIY roof repairs, and how to protect yourself when hiring a general contractor.

“We discuss with people, things like mold, when there’s been any kind of an event like tornadoes, hurricanes. A lot of times there’s leakage in the roof ceilings, and of course, there are floods. FEMA is the source of flood insurance. And so we help people with flood insurance, all aspects of flood insurance and also help them within the disaster centers after an event after hurricane or tornado, whatever, people have damage. We help them in our group mitigation. We help them with the repair process and help them identify what needs to be done step by step. And we walk along with them through the repair process,” said Richard McMahon, FEMA CEO Specialist.

The agency also reminded people, who were impacted by the June 2023 tornadoes, that they still have time to file a claim.