Festival South begins in Hattiesburg

Festival South kicks off this week in Hattiesburg.

The multi-week, multi-genre arts festival runs from June 9 to June 23 and includes dozens of events for people of all ages.

One of the biggest attractions is the Film Expo featuring numerous films produced and directed by Mississippians or taking place in the Magnolia State.

Film Expo Director Miles Doleac says the expo grows every year.



“I think this year at Film Expo really exemplifies what the thing was created for in the beginning, which was to celebrate and to showcase Mississippi’s creative culture and Mississippi’s creative legacy and to sort of show the world what we’ve been capable of doing here in Mississippi.”