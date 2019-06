HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV) - This weekend, Festival South kicks off in Hattiesburg.

The multi-week arts festival will begin it's 10th year with a rendition of "Sister Act" this weekend, followed by dozens of other events for folks of all ages.

For more information on Festival South, you can go to https://festivalsouth.org.

WJTV's Jesse Finver reports from Hattiesburg.