HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – FestivalSouth 2022 is set to return to the Pine Belt for its 13th year.

In 2022, events will span beyond Hattiesburg, and there will be many activities for kids. The festival will take place throughout the month of June, with events in Sumrall and Columbia.

Guests can expect lots music, art exhibits, performances, and a Juneteenth celebration. The featured event will be a Queen tribute concert that will be held in Downtown Hattiesburg.

Coordinators said the festival is a celebration of culture and community. Others hope the events rank Hattiesburg as the art center of Mississippi.

“Looking forward to being able to see these families and all of these people who come out to these events and enjoy themselves. I really do feel like Hattiesburg is becoming the art center of Mississippi,” said FestivalSouth Founding Artistic Director Jay Dean.

The festival will be hosted by the Hattiesburg Concert Association. Click here for tickets and more information.