HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Concert Association announced the event lineup for FestivalSouth 2023.

The festival is a multi-disciplinary arts celebration held during June each year. Events primarily feature performing and visual artists.

Some of this year’s events include:

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast featuring the Hub City Players

Comedian Ryan Hamilton

The Art of Quilt-Making for Kids with Martha Ginn

An Evening with Ella Fitzgerald featuring Katrina Cox, vocals and the Dave Pellow combo

Downtown Summer Tunes featuring the Hattiesburlesque Boot Camp Band

Dog Days 5K run and 2-mile walk

FestivalSouth Worl Championship Golf Classic

Columbia Kids’ Ars Festival

A Juneteenth Celebration with Restoration Tribe

Food Fiascos

Learn more about the festival and see the full lineup of events on the FestivalSouth 2023 website.