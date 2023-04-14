HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Concert Association announced the event lineup for FestivalSouth 2023.
The festival is a multi-disciplinary arts celebration held during June each year. Events primarily feature performing and visual artists.
Some of this year’s events include:
- Disney’s Beauty and the Beast featuring the Hub City Players
- Comedian Ryan Hamilton
- The Art of Quilt-Making for Kids with Martha Ginn
- An Evening with Ella Fitzgerald featuring Katrina Cox, vocals and the Dave Pellow combo
- Downtown Summer Tunes featuring the Hattiesburlesque Boot Camp Band
- Dog Days 5K run and 2-mile walk
- FestivalSouth Worl Championship Golf Classic
- Columbia Kids’ Ars Festival
- A Juneteenth Celebration with Restoration Tribe
- Food Fiascos
Learn more about the festival and see the full lineup of events on the FestivalSouth 2023 website.