HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Concert Association announced the event lineup for FestivalSouth 2023.

The festival is a multi-disciplinary arts celebration held during June each year. Events primarily feature performing and visual artists.

Some of this year’s events include:

  • Disney’s Beauty and the Beast featuring the Hub City Players
  • Comedian Ryan Hamilton
  • The Art of Quilt-Making for Kids with Martha Ginn
  • An Evening with Ella Fitzgerald featuring Katrina Cox, vocals and the Dave Pellow combo
  • Downtown Summer Tunes featuring the Hattiesburlesque Boot Camp Band
  • Dog Days 5K run and 2-mile walk
  • FestivalSouth Worl Championship Golf Classic
  • Columbia Kids’ Ars Festival
  • A Juneteenth Celebration with Restoration Tribe
  • Food Fiascos

Learn more about the festival and see the full lineup of events on the FestivalSouth 2023 website.